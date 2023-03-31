Khloe Kardashian has blunt one word response to question about her 'old face'

Khloe Kardashian has hit back at an Instagram troll who quizzed her about her appearance.

In a viral post, the reality star shared a snapshot of her morning routine, where she was seen showcasing her workout with celebrity trainer Don Brooks (@donamatrixtraining). The clip also included a wholesome cameo from her daughter, True.

The footage was inundated with fan comments complimenting Kardashian with singer Chloe Bailey writing, "You look so good," along with a heart face emoji for good measure.

"It's so cool how interactive Khloe is with her fans," another wrote. "Shows how down to earth she is."





However, things took a cruel turn when a troll asked: "Do you miss your old face?"

Kardashian kept her answer short, sweet and straight to the point. "No," she responded.

One fan picked up on the brutal dig and hit back: "Imagine coming on somebodies post and commenting on their appearance in a negative way. Even if she doesn’t see it, other more impressionable people will, which perpetuates this cycle. You’re all part of the problem. Literally, just move on with your lives FFS."

@khloekardashian/Instagram





This isn't the first time the mum-of-two has opened up about social media trolls.



In January, Kardashian said her general response is: "Attacking someone is sad in my opinion. Unprovoked is the saddest part. If you are offended or don’t like what you see, you simply don’t have to say anything. I hope you have a great first week of the new year. Thanks for making mine so jolly."

"I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years," Kardashian said reports Just Jared. "So recently the only change is the bangs. I didn’t know I had to do a running list."

