Kim Kardashian's Paris Fashion Week 'faux-pas' is sparking debate

Kim Kardashian has sparked debate after leaving the tag on a dress she wore to a Paris Fashion Week event.

With Paris Fashion Week underway, the stars have been coming out in their droves to attend various designer shows. Some have made headlines at the same time, including singer Sam Smith, who sparked a flurry of commentary after walking the runway at the Vivienne Westwood Fall 2024 show.

Kardashian left fans confused after attending a Balenciaga show wearing a dress by the designer that appeared to still have the price tag attached to it.

On her Instagram stories, the reality star shared a video of herself being photographed on the carpet wearing the high-necked black lace gown.

At the back of the dress, a large grey tag could be seen hanging down, sparking debate over whether it was a mistake or whether she intentionally left it on the dress.









In the comments, one person asked, “What's the tag?”. In the replies, someone argued it was an “accessory” while another suggested it was so the star could return the garment the next day.

Another person claimed: “[It’s] a paycheck actually. The brand Balenciaga paid her to wear their dress with their name on the tag showing, knowing it would catch people’s eye. She made seven figures for a few hours of her time.”

However, pictures from inside the venue appear to suggest the label was removed. In a video, she could be seen hugging tennis star Serena Williams and the tag appeared to have been removed from the garment.

