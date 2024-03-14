Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori spotted hugging in rare joint appearance

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori have been spotted together in a rare joint appearance at Kanye 'Ye' West's Vultures listening party in San Francisco.

On Tuesday (12 March), the pair were captured standing side-by-side at the show alongside Kardashian's children Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

In one piece of footage, the pair seemingly did not interact with each other as they appeared fully immersed in one of the performances.

However, in a second snippet captured by an X/Twitter user, Kardashian and Censori appeared to greet each other with a hug.

"I can't believe this," one person responded to the footage, while another added: "What on earth would they be talking about?"

"That's actually pretty cool they get along," one said.

Meanwhile, others hit back at suggested feud speculations, with one writing: "Y’all expecting them to be some sort of rivals need therapy."

One X user added: "Kim is a lot of things but she's never been a hater."

A third chimed in: "Scott and Kourtney broke up years ago and yet Scott still be hanging around them. Why would Kim and Bianca be rivals when that family stays hanging around exes and new relationships?"

Kardashian was married to Ye from 2014 to 2022, before parting ways. Ye went on to marry Censori just a month after the divorce was finalised.

Kardashian is said to have a civil relationship with Censori, but reportedly isn't a fan of the risque fashion in front of her children.

"Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids," a source told the Daily Mail. "She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that."

