Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has done some bizarre things in the past in search of the “perfect” aesthetic but has shocked fans by saying she would eat poo in order to stay looking young.

The star famously got a so-called vampire facial during an episode of the former reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She also recently went on a crash diet, dropping 16 pounds (1 stone 2 pounds) in three weeks, to fit into a dress worn by Marilyn Monroe to the Met Gala, for which she was criticised.

But now, 41-year-old Kardashian has revealed the lengths she would go to remain youthful – last month she revealed to the New York Times that she would consider eating actual poo if it would help.

Kardashian said: “I'll try anything. If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might.”

Initially, some may have chosen to take her comments with a pinch of salt, but the star has since doubled down on them, again repeating that she would probably do it.

In her cover interview for Allure’s August 2022 magazine, Kardashian was asked about her comments in the NYT and said: “I was kind of joking, but now that I think about it, I would probably eat s**t if someone told me, ‘If you eat this bowl of poop every single day, you'll look younger’.”

Asked if she would eat an entire bowl, Kardashian responded: “Maybe just a bite. I don't think I can do a whole bowl.”

