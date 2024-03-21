The new trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two just dropped – and fans are losing their minds online.

Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts will return to screens on 3 April for the hotly anticipated FX show, and there's already one "new cultural moment".

During the explosive trailer, Kardashian's character, Siobhan Corbyn, is unmasked after Anna Alcott (played by Roberts) is seen chowing down on bones and having spiders crawl out of her pregnant stomach.

In the first season, Anna tells her publicist Siobhan that she's torn between her acting career and wanting a family. Now, in the newly dropped teaser, Siobhan said she would do "anything" for fame.

In one snippet, the pair lean in for a kiss, with one fan responding: "Never in a trillion years would i have guessed I'd see Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts kiss. what is happening"

Another called it "unexpected," writing: "Wow, this trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate is intense! Can't wait to see what twists and turns this season has in store. Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts kissing? Talk about unexpected!"

In another segment, Siobhan is seen slapping Anna across the face.

American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two | Official Trailer - Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian | FX www.youtube.com





The trailer has already gone down a treat with thousands of fans, with many praising Kardashian's new venture.

"Looks way better than the first half," one wrote. "I hope this didn't spoil too much! Kim is slaying as well!"



A second added: "This looks insanely good. April 3rd come quicker!"

"Kimberly is doing SO good! Love to see more of her acting," one viewer wrote.

Meanwhile, another penned: "I'm not a Kim Kardashian fan, but she looks to be a good actress. Credit where credit is due. Bravo."

