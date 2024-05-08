Kim Kardashian sparks backlash for two word response to Palestine protester

Kim Kardashian has been criticised for her two-word response to a Free Palestine protestor.

The 43-year-old appeared at the OMR business festival in Hamburg, Germany on Tuesday (7 May) to discuss all things digital and marketing.

In a clip that has since gone viral online, a protestor can be heard shouting "Free Palestine," to which Kardashian said: "Free everybody."

Kardashian reportedly continued: "I sympathise with the people of Israel and with those in Palestine. I sympathise with everybody. All we want is for everyone to feel safe and free."

"Feel safe. And be good people and treat them in the same respectful way you want to be treated. These are definitely scary times," she added.

According to the German publicationMorgen Post and clips shared to TikTok, the protestor was escorted out of the hall.





Kardashian's comments did not land well online, with one person writing: "Saying “free everybody” when free Palestine is being shouted is the same equivalent as saying “all lives matter” when Black Lives Matter was being shouted. Purposely undermining what the cause is for."

The comment was supported by 2,400 fellow TikTokers.

Another asked: "Free everybody ??? What is she on about."

"She literally doesn't dare say Palestine," a third wrote, while one penned: "Kim you're a billionaire with power how are you helping to "free everybody."

Meanwhile, one person chimed in: "Free everybody? Kim is a joke, this is what people say to dismiss the issue. I've rooted for you!"

Indy100 reached out to Kim Kardashian's representative for comment.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.