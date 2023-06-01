Kim Kardashian fans think they know why she was drinking Guinness in a pub

Fans are convinced they have uncovered the real reason why Kim Kardashian was spotted drinking Guinness in a London pub back in March.

For the blissfully unaware, the reality star went viral, once again, after images of her sipping a pint circulated online. The photo was seemingly for St Patricks Day but was later exposed as a set-up when a new angle popped up on Twitter. The updated post showed an entire camera crew surrounding Kardashian.

The tweet caption read: "Disappointed to learn that this was the Insta vs reality of Kim K in the pub."

One person responded: "I mean…. Maybe a couple of cameras I expected, but this crew is almost taking up the whole bar haha and that’s not counting security etc.."

But now, fans believe they've uncovered the real motive behind the not-so-candid snap.

It was recently announced that the mother-of-four will be playing a character named Siobhan in season 12 of American Horror Story, which led people to jokingly believe she was "method acting" the entire time due to Siobhan being an Irish name.

"It's giving Rathmines," one person wrote, while another joked: "She was doing research here."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "That's why she was in a pub on saint Patrick's day she's a method actor."

Kardashian appears to have started filming for the show, after popular account DeuxMoi shared a rooftop scene of her and co-star Emma Roberts in New York.

She was seen sporting a long leather trench coat, with her hair styled in a ponytail.

The pair walked across the rooftop before sitting down on a sofa and having a conversation.





"Looks like a regular scene from Keeping Up With The Kardashians," one person responded, while another added: "I am guessing she is playing someone very close to who she actually is."

