Kim Kardashian's seven-year-old son Saint has branded his private Arsenal tour 'the worst day of his life' after a packing mishap saw him without his football shirt for the occasion.

The moment aired on the most recent episode of The Kardashians, where the youngster could be seen with his head in his hands just moments before he prepared to meet the players.

Thankfully, the 'soccer mom' managed to pull it out of the bag and find him a new Arsenal shirt to wear in time for Saint to hang out with the likes of Bukayo Saka.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter