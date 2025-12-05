Kim Kardashian says Kanye West accused her of faking 2016 Paris robbery for TV

Kim Kardashian got tearful recalling comments she says her ex-husband Kanye West made about when she got robbed in Paris back in 2016.

Almost a decade ago, the reality star was held at gunpoint in the early hours of the morning by a group of men dressed in police uniforms who broke into her hotel room at Hotel de Pourtales and robbed millions of dollars' worth ( $10m (£7.55m)) of jewellery that belonged to Kim.

In an interview with David Letterman, Kim recalled how she was tied up and restricted with zip ties, duct tape covering her eyes and mouth, and handcuffs, and she was thrown in a bathtub by the robbers.

This year, the businesswoman gave testimony to a Paris court, where she recalled the terrifying ordeal, admitting that "she thought she was gonna die". In the end, eight defendants were found guilty of crimes linked to the robbery.

Now, in a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim has opened up about her ex-husband, Kanye West, not believing she was actually robbed and believing it was all part of her TV show

“My ex-husband had said, ‘And you faked your robbery for a TV show,’ and had said that in front of all these people,” Kim said, getting emotional. “That was a knife to my heart.”

"Just to think that someone wouldn’t believe you - that’s so close to you, that should know you, that should know how much that affected your life.

She added, "It just really bothered me. You don’t know who I am."

Kim and Kanye married in 2012 and later divorced in 2022, and the couple share four children - North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

