Kim Kardashian’s ‘low brain activity’ sparks internet conspiracy frenzy

Kim Kardashian revealed her brain scan results on the latest episode of The Kardashians, and now some people have run with a new, wild conspiracy theory.

During the consultation with famed doctor Dr Amen, "low activity" in Kardashian's frontal lobe was discovered when he explained what the holes meant on the scan picture, though he noted she was "not terribly stressed, not anxious and not depressed."

"The front part of your brain is less active than it should be," he told the Skims mogul.

In a confessional, Kardashian quipped: "That just can’t be […] I got to get on a plan to really figure this out because I have s*** to do this summer."

Rather than simply accepting the results at face value, the internet did what it does best and dove headfirst into a wild (not to mention, baseless) conspiracy – and people are eating it up.

Some believe it could be the start of a new storyline, in a bizarre crossover with Elon Musk and his Neuralink company. For the blissfully unaware, Neuralink is a coin-sized brain chip implanted into the skull, with one known patient even able to play video games using only their mind.

Now, people think that's where Kardashian is heading...

One person quipped: "Sure that video of Kim Kardashian finding out she’s stupid with low brain activity is funny until she starts promoting Neuralink."

Another baseless joke read: "Kim Kardashian will announce the successful implantation of her Neuralink chip on March 2nd, 2026."

Meanwhile, one elaborate theory suggests the plot twist will be her passing the bar exam – thanks to Musk’s Neuralink.

From brain scans to bar exams, these theories are peak Kardashian-level entertainment.

Indy100 reached out to Kim Kardashian's representative for comment.

