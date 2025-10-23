Kim Kardashian reflects on 'Stockholm syndrome' experience with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has made her return to television with the much-anticipated seventh season of The Kardashians.

In the season premiere, the SKIMS founder opens up about her past marriage to Kanye 'Ye' West. The former couple share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

While taking a break from filming All’s Fair, Kardashian spoke candidly about how her life has changed since the split, revealing she hasn’t suffered from psoriasis since getting divorced. Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, with the pair reaching a settlement in November 2022.

In the new episode of the popular reality show, she admitted that the skin condition has "come back," explaining she’s been feeling "tested" by West in recent months.

"I mean, I have psoriasis again," she said, reflecting on how she’s been feeling lately. "I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect."

When asked what goes through her mind when she sees certain behaviours from West, Kardashian replied: "My poor kids. Everyone around can handle it, but like, protect my babies."

She went on to share that one of their children had become aware of their father’s behaviour, before reflecting on her relationship and her decision to walk away years prior.

Kardashian revealed she "always felt like I had a bit of Stockholm syndrome" with West.

"I always felt really bad and always protected and always wanted to help [him]," she said, admitting she would often think, "I should’ve stuck it out" or "I could’ve helped," but added, "this was the first time I didn’t feel that responsibility personally."

"It is so f***ing sad," she added.

The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+

