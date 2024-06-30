Khloe Kardashian's 40th birthday celebrations had a Dolly Parton theme with plenty of 'denim and diamonds' outfits on display including from the three Kardashian sisters: Kim, Kourtney and Khloe.

Khloe turned 40 on June 27 and celebrated it at the weekend with a lavish party.

A number of close friends and family members were in attendance - all three sisters posted what outfits they were wearing on Instagram.

Kim posted a number of photos and videos on her story.

Kim Kardashian posted a number of pictures and videos on her Instagram story of her outfit for Khloe's 40th celebrations / @kimkardashian, Instagram

Khloe posted a video on Instagram of her before and after getting ready, revealing her outfit complete with a denim and diamond cowboy hat.

She posted it with the caption: "Oh My Dolly it's time to party!"

Khloe also posted a number of photos and videos of her enjoying her night on her story.

She also posted a video on her birthday of her celebrating.

Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker were in attendance too.

Kourtney admitted on social media she didn't really use her phone at the celebrations and didn't have many photos or videos to share but did post one video someone else seemed to take.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at Khloe's 40th / @kourtneykardash, Instagram

Khloe's mum, Kris, did not post anything on her story about the celebrations or if she attended but did post a number of pictures on Instagram celebrating her daughter's birthday on the day.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner both did not post anything on their Instagram accounts about the celebrations or if they attended.

