Social media made Kim Kardashian a hot topic when she sported Marilyn Monroe's iconic 'happy birthday' dress at the Met Gala.

There were debates around whether she should have worn it, backlash towards her drastic weight loss – and there have since been accusations of the reality star 'damaging' the dress, claims that she has since shut down.



But now, the mum-of-four opened up on theToday Show when host Savannah Guthrie told Kim: "We were just talking, you said you were shocked on TikTok, some people don't even know who Marilyn Monroe was."

Kim replied: "That was the most shocking thing to me, and that's why I was so happy to at least have that opportunity and that Ripley's gave me the opportunity to share this moment so that it could live on."



The famous dress was last worn by Marilyn three months before her death May 19th 1962.

Kim added: "I respect her, and I understand how much this dress means to American history. With the theme being American, I thought, what is more, American than Marilyn Monroe singing 'Happy Birthday' to the president of the United States."



Kardashian added: "It was such a process.

"I showed up to the red carpet in a robe and slippers.

"I put the dress on the bottom of the carpet, went up the stairs, I probably had it on for four minutes, and then I changed right at the top of the stairs."

Kim Kardashian Talks Pete Davidson, Marilyn Dress, Weight Loss www.youtube.com

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The Kardashians staralsomade clear that the dress remains undamaged following reports and speculations that it has been mishandled.

She said: "No. [Ripley's and I] worked together so well.



"There was handlers and gloves that put it on me."

The 41-year-old had previously opened up to Vogue about her gruelling weight loss journey in the run-up to the Met Gala. Kardashian lost 16 pounds (1.14 stone) in three weeks by wearing "a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein."

However, now addressing the backlash, Kim told the show: "I'm not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar and a lot of junk food I was eating.



"I just completely changed my lifestyle."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

