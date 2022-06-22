Kim Kardashian responds to claim she damaged Marilyn Monroe dress

Kim Kardashian has spoken up on what really happened to the supposedly damaged Marilyn Monroe dress she wore to the Met Gala - and she insists it wasn't her.

"Ripley’s [and I] worked together so well. There were handlers and gloves that put it on me," she defended on the Today show.

"I probably had it on for three minutes, four minutes, and then I changed at the top of the stairs."

She also defended her extreme diet to fit into the dress, and maintains it taught her about being healthier.

