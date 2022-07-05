Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter North, 9, sported a rare $10,000 jacket in Paris after the billionaire mom was slammed for "spoiling" the kids.

On Tuesday, the SKIMs founder and beauty mogul and her daughter were seen strutting their fashionable taste at Paris Fashion Week.

Kardashian was seen wearing neon green pants with matching heels attached and a camouflage top with variations of green.

North wore her father Kanye West's notable varsity jacket from his Pastelle line, which was being sold for $10,000 earlier this year.

West, 45, wore the cobalt blue jacket on one occasion while performing his song "Heartless" at the 2008 American Music Awards.

North styled the jacket with chunky studded black boots, a black mini tote, black wide-leg pants, and blue sunglasses.

The mother-daughter duo's outing comes after Kardashian was accused of "spoiling her kids" after North's demand surrounding money.

In a recent appearance in New York, Kardashian shared how North says she's going to "takeover Yeezy and SKIMS."

"I asked her the other day...you know you have to wake up early, and you have to do this [and that].

"Sometimes I'll throw in there, well if you want to run SKIMS and Yeezy..." she said.

Kardashian added: "Then she looked at me...and said 'Run it? I just said I want the money from it.'"

Last month, Kardashian reprimanded her sons for "making so much noise" as she was being interviewed onThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

As she spoke, Fallon interrupted to say, "I'm hearing kids."

Turning to face Saint 6 and Psalm 3, she asked them to "stop."

"This is, like, your first time at work with me. Can you please?" she told them.

Elsewhere, this reprimand came shortly after she scolded Saint on Instagram Live for yelling inappropriate things.

Saint not only called the people on social media watching the live "weirdos," but he also said he "hate[d]" them.

"Look what you're teaching him," Kardashian told Saint, who then called Psalm a "good boy."

