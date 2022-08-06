Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have split up after nine months of dating.

The pair broke up earlier this week due to long distance work commitments and demanding schedules which “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship”, according to reports in the US media.

The pair remain friends and “have a lot of love and respect for each other”, E! News reports.

Davidson has been spending part of the summer in Australia working on the movie Wizards!. Meanwhile, Kardashian continues to raise four kids—North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, with her ex Kanye West.

Following the news, people immediately flocked to social media to share their views, with some upset, some saying they thought the relationship was a PR stunt, some feeling bad for Davidson for having tattoos marking the relationship, and some joking that West would be pleased about the split.

So, without further ado, here's how people are reacting:

You know what they say, the devil works hard but the many people of social media work harder.

