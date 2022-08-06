Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have split up after nine months of dating.
The pair broke up earlier this week due to long distance work commitments and demanding schedules which “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship”, according to reports in the US media.
The pair remain friends and “have a lot of love and respect for each other”, E! News reports.
Davidson has been spending part of the summer in Australia working on the movie Wizards!. Meanwhile, Kardashian continues to raise four kids—North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, with her ex Kanye West.
Following the news, people immediately flocked to social media to share their views, with some upset, some saying they thought the relationship was a PR stunt, some feeling bad for Davidson for having tattoos marking the relationship, and some joking that West would be pleased about the split.
So, without further ado, here's how people are reacting:
\u201cpete davidson realizing he has to get tattoo coverups over another failed relationship\u201d— ami (@ami) 1659751584
\u201cPete Davidson\u2019s tattoo removal guy just put a down payment on another boat\u201d— Jodi Guglielmi (@Jodi Guglielmi) 1659743280
\u201cPete Davidson really got all those tattoos for Kim Kardashian only for them to break up.\u201d— Dallas Ryan (@Dallas Ryan) 1659744659
\u201cKanye west rn after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split up:\u201d— Dominique Jackson (@Dominique Jackson) 1659744434
\u201cKim Kardashian and Pete Davidson : *CALLS IT QUITS AND DECIDE TO REMAIN FRIENDS*\n\nEveryone rn:\u201d— Dominique Jackson (@Dominique Jackson) 1659743047
\u201cKayne after seeing that Pete Davison and Kim Kardashian just broke up\u201d— ryanbly9045 (@ryanbly9045) 1659742413
\u201cKim Kardashian and Pete Davidson\u2019s pathetic pr stunt contract expired!\u201d— BLACK LIVES MATTER (@BLACK LIVES MATTER) 1659743425
\u201cGood evening, the relationship between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian was a 24 month sociological study conducted by Columbia University. We are now complete with our study. Thank you for your time.\u201d— \ud83d\udef8 (@\ud83d\udef8) 1659743467
\u201cme reading a headline that says kim and pete broke up #KimKardashian #PeteDavidson\u201d— brandi (@brandi) 1659743265
\u201cKanye West after hearing about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson breakup news. My boy somewhere rubbing hands like birdman\u201d— Mzelemu\u2601\ufe0f (@Mzelemu\u2601\ufe0f) 1659742962
\u201cKim Kardashian returning back to the streets after her break up with Pete Davidson\u201d— MrAntiSocial27 (@MrAntiSocial27) 1659743098
\u201cWhy am I shocked that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian broke up, when I knew it wasn\u2019t gonna last\ud83d\udc7a\u201d— Lay\u2019 \ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddf4 (@Lay\u2019 \ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddf4) 1659743389
\u201cA reminder that Pete has literally branded Kim\u2019s name onto his skin - and tattooed the initials of her four children with Kanye on his chest.\u201d— Rishma Dosani (@Rishma Dosani) 1659746054
\u201cKris calling the paparazzi and telling them to stop filming because Kim and Pete have broken up:\u201d— Mamba Out \u270c\ud83c\udffe\u270c\ud83c\udffe (@Mamba Out \u270c\ud83c\udffe\u270c\ud83c\udffe) 1659741146
\u201cPete Davidson, after realizing he got Kim Kardashian and her kids\u2019 initials tattooed on his body for no reason.\u201d— Dennis Nguyen (@Dennis Nguyen) 1659744171
You know what they say, the devil works hard but the many people of social media work harder.
