Fans have praised Kim Kardashian for being so open about her struggles with psoriasis in a string of Instagram posts.

The Skims founder told her 364 million followers she was unsure what caused her leg to flare up again, having first opened up about the skin condition in 2011 on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

"How crazy is my psoriasis right now guys," she said on an Instagram Stories video.

"Not gonna lie this is painful," Kim wrote. "Not sure what my triggers are. I haven't changed my diet. I've tried everything! Psoriasis sucks."

Psoriasis is a skin condition that causes flaky patches of skin which form scales.

"These patches normally appear on your elbows, knees, scalp and lower back, but can appear anywhere on your body," the NHS explains.

"Most people are only affected with small patches. In some cases, the patches can be itchy or sore."

Kardashian went on to explain that the rash generally appears in the same place on her leg, but this time it seems to be spreading "up my thigh."

"So I just know it's time to figure this out," she added, before jokingly saying her rash is heart-shaped.

Kardashian wrapped her leg in an unspecified cream overnight to help ease the irritation Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Fans soon shared their support for the star, with one Reddit user writing: "I do appreciate how transparent she’s always been with this. Must really suck."

Another added: "I truly appreciate the vulnerability. She should embrace things like this more often. It makes her more likeable, relatable and human."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "As someone with chronic hives, I really appreciate her sharing this."

Earlier this month, the mother-of-four raised eyebrows for having a sunbed in her lavish Skims office.

She later addressed the backlash on X/Twitter, writing: "I have psoriasis and (the tanning bed) really helps when it’s bad. But I don’t use it too often."

