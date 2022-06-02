In a recent interview, Kim Kardashian revealed the lengths she would go to in order to look younger saying she 'just might' eat poop if it meant her skin would look more youthful.

While speaking to theNew York Timesabout her new skincare line, SKNN by Kim, Kardashian spoke about the journey to creating her new products and how she stays looking young.

“I’ll try anything," Kardashian, 41, told the New York Times. “If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might, I just might.”

Kardashian's appearance has been subject to both praise and criticism for years. The reality TV star has made millions surrounding her appearance from her fragrance to her makeup company, both of which no longer exist. And of course, SKIMS, her shapewear clothing company.

Most recently, Kardashian came under scrutiny for bragging about how much weight she lost in order to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress for the Met Gala in May.

In response to her eating-poop-to-look-younger comment, people on social media criticized Kardashian for pushing an unhealthy relationship with aging.





It's no secret, that Kardashian is willing to go to great lengths in order to maintain her appearance but with money and access to the best products and doctors around, it begs the question of can Kardashian's beauty can be attained by the average person.



“So many people want to act like they don’t care about how they look,” Kardashian said to the New York Times. "I’m not acting like it comes easier or it’s all natural."

The 41-year-old went on to explain she's had extensive treatments, dermatologists, aestheticians, and more help consult her over the years.

She says she's taken all the knowledge obtained and put it into SKNN to make products "or all skin types, tones, and textures at every stage of maturity, for use by both men and women."

At just $630 for the nine-step skincare routine, it seems Kardashian has found a way to look younger sans poop.

