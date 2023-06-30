King Charles meeting Gemma Collins is the crossover we all needed

Gemma Collins met King Charles III and Queen Camilla and it was obviously iconic.

The Towie star met the Royals as she attended the Animal Ball on Wednesday, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Elephant Family conservation charity.

Camilla complimented Gemma on her headwear, which was a headband with a large cherry and a caterpillar on top.

Gemma said: "I'm just so happy to be here and share this evening with you."

The star then turned to the King and gave him the title "King of the planet" as she praised him for his conservation work.

She said: "You really are King of the planet and we love you for what you do for the animals.

"Please keep getting that message out there, it means so much."

Later taking her seat inside the event, Gemma was asked about her Royal meeting and she confessed that she had invited King Charles and Queen Camilla on a safari, The Daily Mail reports.

She reportedly said: "I'm looking to make a documentary to make the youngsters aware, and I really hope they get involved.

"Me and King Charles and Camilla on safari, it would be amazing. I did ask him about it, I said 'would you be up for it?'"

Gemma told how King Charles had simply chuckled in response to her question, which she was taking "as a yes".

Gemma added: "In this day, there should not be anyone who shows cruelty to another living being, and this is why Charles and Camilla are close to my heart and I'm just so fascinated with all the good work they do with conservation."

The Elephant Family is a conservation charity set up in 2003 by Camilla’s late brother Mark Shand, and the anniversary event featured appearances from famous faces including Succession's Matthew Macfadyen, shoe designer Christian Louboutin, and Queen guitarist Sir Brian May.

The Queen meeting the King and other Queen. Iconic.

