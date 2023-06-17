Kourtney Kardashian used a classic Blink-182 reference to announce her pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant and is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker and announced the news by making a classic Blink-182 reference.

In a shared post to Instagram, the 44-year-old reality star shared a clip of herself in the audience of one of Barker's shows where she held up a sign that read: "Travis I'm pregnant," as she jumped up and down in excitement while the crowd can be heard cheering in response.

Kardashian's baby bump can also be seen on display as she sported a black bodysuit, as the video then shows her drummer husband's reaction as he wiped away tears as he left the stage to give her a hug and a kiss.

Fellow Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus can also be seen giving Kardashian a congratulatory hug.

The sweet announcement is a call back to the band's music video for the 1999 song 'All the Small Things' where a woman similarly holds up a sign that reads "Travis I'm pregnant."









Fans of the couple took to social media to share their congratulatory messages, and loved the music video callback.





































The couple has previously been open about their fertility journey as they tried for a baby, previously going through IVF but stopped this process back in December.

Kardashian gave an update in an episode of The Kardashiansback in May.

"We are officially done with IVF," Kourtney said in a confessional. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."

Kardashian has three children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick - Mason, 13; Penelope, 10; and Reign, 8, while Barker has two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler - Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17 and is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

Before announcing their relationship in February 2021, Kardashian and Barker were friends for over a decade.

The two later got engaged in October of that year and got married courthouse in Santa Barbara in May 2022 and then had an extravagant wedding in Portofino, Italy a week after this.

