Blink-182 release innuendo heavy tour trailer: 'We're coming'

Blink-182 have created a perfectly fitting NSFW advert for their upcoming tour and new single, 'Edging'.

Featuring a host of personalities saying 'they're coming' (referring to the band), the X-rated innuendo-filled clip has somewhat of a double meaning, hinting towards the song title.

Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker are embarking on tour together for the first time in ten years, after DeLonge quit the band in 2015, and press releases have hinted a new album could be on its way next year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

