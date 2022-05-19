Another day, another PDA from Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker, 46.

The newlywed's display of affection has inevitably become a talking point in the world – mainly because people can't escape it. The social media scrutiny doesn't seem to phase the mum-of-three, though, as she addressed "kissing and hugging is not a bad thing" in the second episode of The Kardashians.

Referring to the backlash from her straddling her husband at Disneyland, Kardashian added: "I'm actually grateful that my kids can see a loving, affectionate relationship because they haven't seen that their whole lives."

Barker called critics "f***ing miserable."

In the latest episode of the reality show, the Kardashian's children chimed in and urged them to stop. The scene showed Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, enjoying a game of table tennis with their mum. When the Blink 182 drummer entered the room, the pair started making out.

Penelope yelled: "Mom! No kissing!" Barker apologised, while the Poosh owner insisted on "just one" kiss.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





“can you guys not kiss in french” 🤣 • #KourtneyKardashian #TravisBarker





@.kardashvids “can you guys not kiss in french” 🤣 • #KourtneyKardashian #TravisBarker





“can you guys not kiss in french” 🤣 • #KourtneyKardashian #TravisBarker





Kardashian gushed about Barker's "amazing" parenting skills during a confessional in a separate segment.



"It's one of the reasons that I fell in love with him," she said. "He is very, very patient [and] I think because we've all known each other [so long]. it does make it easier to blend our families."

They all sat down for a family dinner – and you guessed it – they started french kissing.

This time, Reign jumped in and begged: "I'm gonna die. Ew guys! Can you guys not kiss in French again?" reiterating: "Can you guys please not French kiss."

The couple laughed, with Barker telling his wife: "No French kissing, baby."

In a preview for the next episode, it appears as though the pair's PDA could be in jeopardy. They teased their "new thing" known as a "panchakarma cleanse" which Kardashian revealed as: "No caffeine, no alcohol, no sex."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



