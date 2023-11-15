Kourtney Kardashian has been harshly criticised for her latest Instagram tribute to husband Travis Barker.

In the first upload since the birth of their son, Kardashian wished the Blink-182 drummer a happy birthday.

"To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday," she wrote. "You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever."

The wholesome message was accompanied by a series of snaps of a heavily pregnant Kardashian posing with her husband.

One photo saw Barker's hands covering the reality star's bare chest, while another showed his hand down her pants.

The post was liked almost 3 million times and was flooded with over 15,000 comments.

Some people did not hold back, blasting the images as "vulgar". One Instagrammer described the shoot as the "weirdest maternity pictures I have ever seen lol."

Another reiterated: "These are types of pictures you just keep to yourself lol."

Meanwhile, a third added: "Weird to sexualize maternity pictures but ok"

Others simply let the couple live, and praised the love they share.

"Yessssss Kourt keep p***ing these uptight people off… It’s great. Happy Birthday Travis," one fan wrote, while another added: "Awww what a beautiful and thoughtful post Kourtney. The chemistry between you and Travis is indescribable. You’ve both come so far and should be so proud."

"Wow. To find a love like this is so delicate and precious. It seems like an eternity away," one user chimed in.

