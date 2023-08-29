Kris Jenner branded ‘ridiculous’ over new filtered snaps

Kris Jenner's latest Instagram post has posed a few questions about her flawless appearance.

The reality star and famed momager of the Kardashian-Jenner clan took to the app on Monday (28 August) to showcase a glam look by make-up artist Samer Khouzami.

The clip shows the 67-year-old innocently smiling for the camera – but many have gone as far as to accuse her porcelain skin as being "AI".

One person hit back at MUA Khouzami: "Please post an unfiltered photo so we can see her true beauty. Being a master makeup artist this just gives clients the wrong illusion and this is things they expect instead of seeing pours which is totally normal."

Another added: "She is f***ing stunning - but please show us this look without the ridiculous filter though? She doesn’t need it."

"What the hell is happening that’s not her face," one fan quipped.

Meanwhile, the editing app Facetune, which has become a popular hit among influencers and celebrities, snubbed: "This is a great time to tell everyone we have Facetune for videos."





This isn't the first time eagle-eyed fans have accused the family of editing their photos online. Kim Kardashian even admitted to one hilarious mishap that got the internet talking.

In a post last year, the SKIMS founder confessed to replacing Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, with Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram





At the time, Kim shared the original image at Disneyland to her Instagram story, writing: "The original pics were Stormi! However, I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said [insert crying face] she wasn't really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that! But it wasn't going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly."

She continued: "It wasn't the aesthetic I was going for and I can own up to that! You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul and I will be dammed if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid. So thank you True for taking one for the team!"

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.