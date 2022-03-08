Having a walk-in-wardrobe is something plenty of us aspire to. But having a huge walk-in cupboard just for crockery? That’s a new one on us…

Kris Jenner, head of the Kardashian clan and mastermind behind the family’s rise to international superstardom, is a big fan of luxury dish sets.

So much of a fan, in fact, that she has a “walk-in closet” dedicated to her lavish collection.

Kris is estimated to have a net worth of $170million – and judging by a post on daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle blog Poosh she’s spent a pretty big chunk of it on plates.

Her collection includes a $598 Hermes cup and saucer, a $640 Gucci teapot and a $460 Hermes plate.

The post reads: “The room is impeccably organized and perfectly displays her impressive collection.”

“It’s like a mini museum with excellent lighting surrounding each set and not a teacup or plate out of place. Truly a work of art,” it added.

“The walk-in closet (if you will) includes a range of timeless and rare table sets (we’re talking several sets of printed plates, teacups, and matching saucers, custom coffee mugs, serving platters, the whole nine yards) that Kris has collected over the years.”

Who knows, the walk-in closet might make an appearance in new show The Kardashians when it arrives on Hulu in April.

Kris's passion for crockery knows no bounds Theo Wargo/Getty Images

