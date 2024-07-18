KSI's angry response to his new album being leaked online

KSI has understandably reacted angrily to his new album Caught In Two Minds being leaked in a series of TikTok videos.

Leaks on the social media platform are understood to have included 2022 versions of nine tracks, including details of some of the collaborators KSI has worked with.

Big names mentioned are John Legend and Anne-Marie.

It comes just days after his latest single, 'Falling In Love Dirty', was leaked online which some have speculated features Billie Eilish as part of the hook.

Responding to the most recent leaks in a series of Tweets which have since been deleted, KSI posted: "Well, whole album leaked lmao. So if you don't get anymore music from me for a while, you know why.

"People don't understand the hard work that goes into creating art, for then some t**t to just post it on TikTok like it's nothing. I'm tired of it all man."

It's understood KSI's team is working hard to get the leaks taken down for breaching copyright.

KSI reacted angrily on X / Twitter in a series of Tweets that have since been deleted / @KSI, X / Twitter

When speaking about the album in an interview on Apple Music 1's The Rebecca Judd Show at the start of 2023, KSI said: "I have no idea at the moment if I'm being honest [what it looks like].

"Yes [all the songs are done] but I still want to add to it. I feel like I can improve on a few things, so I definitely want to just do that.

"It's scary, isn't it? Putting your emotions out there into the world. And even with my previous song Summer Is Over, putting that into the world, I hardly promoted it. It was one of the things where I did it for me."

According to online music encyclopaedia site Genius, there have been four singles off the album which KSI has already released along with nine leaks and two tracks that are understood to be unfinished or are awaiting a featuring artist.

But now it seems KSI has hinted he will take a step back from making any new music for a while - he's recently been focusing on boxing again and is soon set to step back into the ring.

