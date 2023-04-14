KSI vows to 'improve as a human' in first YouTube video since racism incident

YouTuber KSI has vowed to “improve as a human” after he returned to the platform for the first time since the racial slur controversy.

It comes after an incident that saw KSI – whose real name is Olajide “JJ” Olatunji – use a racist slur against South Asian people in a since-deleted YouTube video of him and his Sidemen crew playing a game of Countdown.

KSI issued several apologies and took a break from YouTube to reflect on his actions. In his time away, he visited a mosque and now he has returned to his personal YouTube channel to discuss the incident in more detail.

In an almost 14-minute video, KSI began by explaining why he felt he needed to “step back” and “reflect”.

He explained: “Yeah, I’ve been messing up a lot. I’ve taken a lot of Ls. So, yeah I took this break to really just educate myself and to really just improve myself as a human being. Because, yeah, I’ve made mistakes. So many mistakes.

“If you’ve been a fan of me for the longest time you know I’ve made countless mistakes. But the important thing is, every time I’ve made a mistake, I’ve learnt from it and improved myself. And as a human being that’s all I can do.”

He continued: “So yeah, the content isn’t changing … but I just know, for me personally, behind the scenes, I’m just going to do more. Just even the past week, what I saw and what I did, it was just really cool.

“It was just really cool to see how many people are really influenced by me and really look up to me. The idea of me being a role model really hit home that week.”

In the comments section, his fans praised him for facing his mistakes head-on.

One fan wrote: “Tbh, he could just ignore the drama and totally escape it... but he chose to face it and learned from it and stepped forward, apologising. Much respect, my guy...RESPECT!”

Another commented: “One mistake doesn't define a person, you changing this L into a W is a huge thing for you as a person to do. Good on you bro!!”

