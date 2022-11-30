Kylie Jenner has shut down claims she shared a photograph of her son to distract fans from the Balenciaga controversy.

In a wholesome Instagram post, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a series of snaps captioned "highlights". Among them was a photo hugging Travis Scott and three pictures of her nine-month-old son with his face hidden.

While tens of thousands of fellow Instagrammers flocked to the post to praise the candid post, many were quick to accuse Jenner of posting to distract from the controversial Balenciaga campaigns.

One person commented: "Hey Kylie, where is YOUR statement on Balenciaga?"

Another sarcastically penned: "Go put your Balenciaga on and take pictures of yourself."

Meanwhile, a third put the time and effort into making a TikTok video that accused Jenner of posting "the good photos after the Balenciaga scandal."





@psychadvice Replying to @ivona_95 Kris was working overtime with the Kim & Tristian photo #balenciaga #kimkardashian #kyliejenner #krisjenner #thekardashians #tristianthompson #kanyewest #travisscott





A confused Jenner hit back: "Uh whyyyyyy would i post my child to cover up for balenciaga ?" she wrote. "This is why i don't do this. always something to say."

The TikToker responded: "I definitely understand that would be frustrating, most of us just want more raw honesty from your family tho instead of silence like with Astroworld".

Balenciaga has since issued a statement following its controversial campaign that featured children holding what some have described as "BDSM-inspired" teddy bears.

In a post on Instagram, the French fashion house said they "strongly condemn child abuse" and "it was never our intent to include it in our narrative."





Meanwhile, several celebrities have spoken about the controversial Balenciaga campaigns, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.



Kardashian said she was left "shaken" by the "disturbing" Balenciaga posts and will be "re-evaluating" her relationship with the brand.

