Kylie Jenner's finances are being torn apart by a new theory

Just five years ago, Forbesdeclared her the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, but now sceptics have their own theories about Kylie Jenner’s wealth.

The 26-year-old entrepreneur is being accused of living “way beyond her means” by internet sleuths, who suggest she may currently be in financial difficulty.

One TikTok user, named Michelle, shared her take on Jenner, who is currently struggling to sell her eight-figure Beverly Hills mansion.

In the clip, Michelle states: “I think that these celebrities are not as wealthy as we think they are — especially Kylie Jenner.

“Not that Kylie Jenner is struggling or anything,” she continues. “I don’t think she is close to being homeless, but I think that she lives well beyond her means and that is why she has a new business venture every three to five days.”

Michelle then refers to the mum-of-two’s multiple homes in southern California, worth a combined total of $80 million (£62.4 million).

“Do you know how much it costs to upkeep $80 million in real estate?” she asks.

“Not only is she paying the mortgage on each house, she is paying for the gardening and the landscaping. She is paying for the security systems in all three houses and on her person.”

“She also has her own private jet — $73 million,” Michelle goes on.

“And that doesn’t even include the costs to staff the plane or store the plane.”

Suggesting that Jenner is forced to constantly come up with “random business ideas” to plug the holes in her finances, the TikToker adds: “She needs money to upkeep her lifestyle because she lives way beyond her means.”

She then accuses the 26-year-old of “not [being] passionate” about any of her business ventures, saying that she is simply “throwing s**t at the wall and seeing what sticks so she can make a buck off of you.”

Michelle’s video racked up more than 1.5 million views, 143,700 likes and 2,108 comments in four days, as viewers shared their own hypotheses on Jenner’s situation.

“And the TAXES... so much in taxes,” wrote one.

“This is why most of these celebrities are so insane,” another chimed in. “Why [does] any person need 4+ multi million dollar mansions? I can understand one in [California] and one in [New York] because those are the main states but come on.”

“Most celebrities live off their net worth and don't actually have any money,” said a third. “They use their net worth to get a loan, buy a house worth millions, wait a few years til it's appraised for more than they bought it for. Sell [it, then] this boosts their net worth which gets them a bigger home.

“The money they pocket from the sale of the house funds their lifestyle in between whatever work they actually do.”

While a fourth pointed out: “Forbes has recalled her billionaire status and claims she forged numbers to them so they'd declare her a billionaire.”

Indeed, back in June 2020, Forbes published a scathing assessment of Jenner’s financial declarations, titled ‘Inside Kylie Jenner’s web of lies – and why she’s no longer a billionaire.’

The publication claimed that “Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets to believe.”

“Of course, white lies, omissions and outright fabrications are to be expected from the family that perfected—then monetized—the concept of ‘famous for being famous,’” the piece went on.

“But, similar to Donald Trump’s decades-long obsession with his net worth, the unusual lengths to which the Jenners have been willing to go—including inviting Forbes into their mansions and CPA’s offices, and even creating tax returns that were likely forged—reveals just how desperate some of the ultra-rich are to look even richer.”

As of 2023, Forbes places her net worth at $680 million (around £530 million) which, whilst far from a billion, is still nothing to be sniffed at.

The speculation surrounding Jenner’s coffers comes as she and her ex Travis Scott, 32, continue their search for a buyer of their seven-bedroom Hollywood estate, which has been on the market for two years.

They first listed the home, which they bought in 2018 for $13.45 million (around £10.6 million at the time), for $21.9 million (around £17.1 million) back in 2022.

However, a lack of interest in the property forced them to cut the price four months later to $20 million (£15.6 million), according to The New York Post.

The house was then briefly taken off the market, but reportedly resurfaced a few weeks ago — to the new reduced price of $17.9 million (£13.9 million).

Offering her assessment of the situation, real estate tycoon Barbara Corcoran insisted the pair would have to seriously manage their expectations.

“I am sure they will get nowhere near [their asking price],” Corcoran told TMZ.

“LA has not been the best market for luxury mansions with the new taxes there,” Corcoran told the outlet. "You gotta get realistic.”

Still, celebs like Jenner aren’t exactly known for their vice-like grip on everyday reality, so she may struggle with that one...

