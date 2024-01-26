Kylie Jenner fans jump to her defence after trolls attack new look

Kylie Jenner has been subject to cruel unwarranted trolls online – and fans aren't having any of it.

The 26-year-old stunned at Paris Fashion Week, alongside her daughter Stormi, mother Kris and sister Kim Kardashian.

The beauty mogul, currently dating Timothée Chalamet, was spotted at the elusive Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show, sporting a beautiful sheer white dress with a sweetheart neckline.

Despite her effortless laidback luxury approach, trolls (inevitably) had something to say.

"Kylie Jenner looks like a rich beautiful 45-year-old lady," one person said, while another comment read: "Omg, I thought you were being dramatic until I watched the clip. Her face…. She looks tired, emotionless, and yeah 45 lmao."

A third added: "I seriously thought it was an older European actress I’ve never heard of."

Meanwhile, others open the floodgates to Cillian Murphy comparisons, with one saying: "Kylie Jenner is just Cillian Murphy with longer hair," while resharing a clip from E! News' official TikTok account.

Fans of the star hit back at the uncalled-for criticisms, with many praising Jenner and her ethereal look.

"Everyone that is calling Kylie Jenner out for having skin that they deem as 'old for her age' is proof that women cannot age without being discarded and labelled as expired. We do not hold these same beliefs to men and it is incredibly frustrating to see," one person wrote.

They continued: "Y’all hated her when she had filler, you hate her when she dissolves her filler. Just say you hate women."

One X user agreed: "Completely agree is so exhausting reading and hearing everywhere that the second someone starts to look older than a 20-year-old they 'look old' like what??? Do people even know what someone in their mid-twenties looks like?????"

"What’s wild is she looks normal but y’all are so used to Facetune that you forget it's perfectly normal to have shadows on your face when 100 different cameras and 100 different flashes are on your face," another explained.





Jenner previously opened up about beauty standards on an episode of The Kardashians.

"I just feel like we have huge influence and what are we doing with our power? I think I just see so many young girls on the internet now like fully editing. Like the editing and I went through that stage too and I feel like I’m in a better place, but other people can instil insecurities in you," she said to her sisters.



"We all have our little things, so it’s normal to be insecure sometimes, but I always just remember being like the most confident kid in the room. I always loved myself, I still love myself," she continued.

"One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was like this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false. I’ve only gotten fillers, and I feel like I don’t want that to be a part of my story. I will always want everyone to just love themselves."

