Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at the Golden Globes branded 'awkward'

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have confirmed their romance is back on by appearing to get cosy at the Golden Globes together.

While it would seem love is in the air, some fans have branded it a 'showmance', with the duo sharing a kiss on live TV, getting cuddly at the table during the ad breaks, and appearing to stare into each other's eyes while the cameras were on.

They've been spotted together several times previously, however, this is their first 'official' public appearance.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter