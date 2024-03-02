Kylie Minogue shares a 'shoey' with Roman Kemp at the Brit Awards

While it might be the Brits, Kylie Minogue celebrated with co-host Roman Kemp the Aussie way... by doing a shoey.

"Look, it would be a miss of me to not go with an Aussie tradition of a shoey - so will Kylie Minogue do a shoey with me?" Kemp asked while sitting at the Padam Padamsinger's table at London's O2 Arena.

Minogue - who won the Global Icon award and was nominated for International Artist this year - laughed at the presenter's wish.

Kemp then requested Minogue for her shoes while she asked the audience: "Do I do this?" which prompted a loud cheer.

Two black high heels were placed on the table by Kemp who then poured the beer into both of them, while Minogue confessed it was her first shoey: "By the way I have never..."

The two said 'cheers' and appeared to knock back the beer with ease.

