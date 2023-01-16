Moment Roman Kemp realises parents are on The Masked Singer - not on holiday

Roman Kemp hilariously reacted to his "liar" parents being unveiled on The Masked Singer - when they told him they were on a romantic holiday.

It was clear the radio presenter had no idea what was going on.

"Shut the f*** up", he shouts, seeing Martin and Shirlie Kemp unmasked as Cat and Mouse. "I knew it!"

"Most people say they are doing it for their kids", Shirlie says on the show, before Martin chimes in: "We’re doing it to embarrass them."

