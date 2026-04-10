Lady Gaga and Doechii have people 'GAGGED' over Devil Wears Prada 2 track

Lady Gaga and Doechii have fans in a chokehold with a collaboration ahead of the Devil Wears Prada 2 drop.

Fittingly titled ‘Runway’, the track was first teased in the film’s latest trailer – but on Thursday (9 April), the duo sent social media into meltdown with a joint Instagram post confirming the full release.

The high-energy dance song – already being tipped by fans as a future RuPaul's Drag Race staple – sees Doechii deliver the iconic line, "Serve a little sass, with a little side of ass, do a little twirl," while Gaga warns: "You gonna burn your tongue on this tea."

Behind the scenes, the track boasts a heavyweight roster of writers including Bruno Mars, Jaylah Hickmon, Gaga, Andrew Watt, Henry Walter, Dernst 'D’Mile' Emile II, and Jayda Love, with production handled by Mars, Andrew Watt, Cirkut and D’Mile.

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It didn't take long for fans and famous faces to chime in on the excitement, with singer SZA letting out a "GAGGED" on behalf of the internet.

Chloe Bailey quipped: "Keep your foot on our necks."

Meanwhile, a third nostalgic fan penned: "Ohhhh my why does this feel like 2010 all over again?!"

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits cinemas on 1 May – and honestly, if the marketing is anything to go by, fans are in for a treat. The film recently offered a sneak peek of its popcorn bucket (or should we say handbag) as fans count down the days until the big release.

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