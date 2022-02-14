Trump tweets Curb Your Enthusiasm MAGA clip mocking his own supporters
HBO

Larry David hates everything.

His TV persona dislikes social engagements, Ted Danson, animals, apologizing, the holidays, and people in general.

But when he was hired to star in a Super Bowl advert for a crypto company, you might expect him to at least pretend to have some enthusiasm for the technology - given he was likely paid a truckload of cash for it.

You’d be wrong.

In a genius commercial during this year’s Super Bowl, he was seen appearing through the ages, pouring scorn on major, world-changing inventions.

FTX Super Bowl Commercial - Larry David www.youtube.com

The wheel, he called “a miss”; the fork was dismissed out of hand because he’s got 10 fingers for tackling food; and he acted incredulous toward the founding fathers for thinking it was a good idea to let everyone - including ‘stupid’ people - vote.

The ad eventually cuts to the present day, when a rep from the FTX cryptocurrencies exchange shows up to say it’s a great way to get into trading.

David’s response? “Ehhhh I don’t think so. And I’m never wrong about this stuff.”

The commercial closes with Mr. David rejecting FTX, and then a warning: “Don’t be like Larry. Don’t miss out on the next big thing.”

The genuinely hilarious commercial immediately lit up Twitter.

Some thought it was, by far, the best commercial of the night:

Some could only marvel at just how much he must have been paid for the gig:

Some people were actually pretty, pretty mad about it:




The New York Times reported that due to the omicron surge during filming, strict Covid-19 protocols cost $100,000 a day for the 112 actors and 134 crew members and personnel on site.

The builders had one week to erect seven sets on a giant soundstage near Los Angeles.

Larry David is a known sports fan, and recently opined on overtime rules.

Please log in or register to upvote this article
The Conversation (0)