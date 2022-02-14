Larry David hates everything.
His TV persona dislikes social engagements, Ted Danson, animals, apologizing, the holidays, and people in general.
But when he was hired to star in a Super Bowl advert for a crypto company, you might expect him to at least pretend to have some enthusiasm for the technology - given he was likely paid a truckload of cash for it.
You’d be wrong.
In a genius commercial during this year’s Super Bowl, he was seen appearing through the ages, pouring scorn on major, world-changing inventions.
FTX Super Bowl Commercial - Larry David www.youtube.com
The wheel, he called “a miss”; the fork was dismissed out of hand because he’s got 10 fingers for tackling food; and he acted incredulous toward the founding fathers for thinking it was a good idea to let everyone - including ‘stupid’ people - vote.
The ad eventually cuts to the present day, when a rep from the FTX cryptocurrencies exchange shows up to say it’s a great way to get into trading.
David’s response? “Ehhhh I don’t think so. And I’m never wrong about this stuff.”
The commercial closes with Mr. David rejecting FTX, and then a warning: “Don’t be like Larry. Don’t miss out on the next big thing.”
The genuinely hilarious commercial immediately lit up Twitter.
Some thought it was, by far, the best commercial of the night:
Larry David with the best commercial of the Super Bowl. That was fantastic. Guy doesn\u2019t miss. (Except for the Seinfeld finale).— Clay Travis (@Clay Travis) 1644800157
Some could only marvel at just how much he must have been paid for the gig:
Larry David in a crypto ad is a pretty succinct answer to \u201cIs it ever possible to have enough money?\u201d— Patrick Monahan (@Patrick Monahan) 1644800221
Some people were actually pretty, pretty mad about it:
seeing Larry David in a commercial then finding out what it\u2019s forpic.twitter.com/YaE8zgEM9I— Michael Tannenbaum (@Michael Tannenbaum) 1644800320
Larry David doing Crypto commercials gotta be some form of elder abuse.— Ahmed/Lakers are dog shit (@Ahmed/Lakers are dog shit) 1644800226
Larry David being in a crypto commercial is the single most devastating thing to ever happen to me please give me space to process.— Zach Kornfeld (@Zach Kornfeld) 1644800219
The New York Times reported that due to the omicron surge during filming, strict Covid-19 protocols cost $100,000 a day for the 112 actors and 134 crew members and personnel on site.
The builders had one week to erect seven sets on a giant soundstage near Los Angeles.
Larry David is a known sports fan, and recently opined on overtime rules.