Larry David praised for scorching ‘sick’ Trump in passionate rant

American actor and comedian Larry David has branded Donald Trump a “little baby” in a scathing rant about the former President.

The actor has long criticised the Trump family and even included a joke about Don Jr. in a 2021 episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The TV star was talking politics recently in a live interview on CNN and didn’t hold back when it came to his thoughts on Trump, who is currently in the bid for re-election in the November vote.

David was asked by the host, “So, how much has the whole 2020 election and everything that has flowed from it p***ed you off?”

In 2020, the election was won by current President Joe Biden. However, Trump refused to accept the loss, leading to his supporters storming the Capitol building on 6 January 2021.

David gave a devastating review of Trump and his impact on politics and the history of democracy in the United States.

He replied: “I mean, you can’t go a day without thinking about what he’s done to this country, because he’s such a little baby that he’s thrown 250 years of democracy out the window by not accepting the results…

“I mean, it’s so crazy. He's such a sociopath. He's so insane. He just couldn't admit to losing. And we know he lost. He knows he lost. And look how he’s fooled everybody. He’s convinced all these people (his supporters) that he didn’t lose. He’s such a sick man. He’s so sick.”

David was wound up, but ended his rant on a lighter note, laughing and saying with sarcasm, “Anyway, no it hasn’t impacted me at all”.

“Larry David is a national treasure,” one person write in response to the video shared on social media.

Another argued: “This is all happening because Donald Trump is a sore loser. Supported by sore losers. Larry David is all of us.”

