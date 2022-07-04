Fans of Love Island are asking where the host Laura Whitmore has got to after calculating she’s only been on screen for less than 14 minutes of the whole series.

The 2022 series of ITV2 dating show Love Island began on 6 June and is due to run for two months.

Series eight is hosted by Laura Whitmore, while her husband Iain Stirling narrates the show. But, fans have been asking where Whitmore has got to.

Over 27 hours of footage has been broadcast, but fans have calculated that Whitmore, despite being the host, has been in just 13 minutes and 26 seconds of it.

Whitmore has also hosted four episodes of the Sunday night Love Island spin-off – Aftersun.

But as far as the main programme, fans have been left foxed as to where Whitmore has been and have been questioning if she’s getting paid for the whole series.

One fan wrote: “Where is Laura Whitmore??? Surely she isn't gettin paid for this gig.”

Another said: “seriously where is laura whitmore on #LoveIsland is there any point having a presenter if she never presents??”

Someone else said: “Nah coz where's Laura Whitmore??? She showed up at the start and then evaporated.”

“Where the hell is Laura Whitmore? What does she get paid for??” another Twitter user questioned.

Another fan pointed out: “notice how phone replaced Laura for half the season.”

