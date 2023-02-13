LeBron James gets booed after 'corny' gesture at Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVII was a star-studded event as celebrities traveled to the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona to watch the big game, including NBA champion LeBron James.

James, 38, cheered on the players from the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night while sitting in a box seat with his wife, Savannah James.

In true Super Bowl fashion, cameras pointed out some well-known faces in the crowd like Paul McCartney, Adele, and more. So of course, cameras had to catch James.

As James and his wife appeared on the big screen, the Los Angeles Lakers player stood up to hold up a #1 before putting an imaginary crown on his head. And as he did, fans roared out “boo.”

The small gesture was met unkindly with people online calling it “corny.”





James recently became the all-time scoring leader, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record.



No doubt the NBA player is considered one of the greatest of all time but some were disappointed in James’ lack of humility by placing a crown atop his own head during the Super Bowl.

Others felt James deserves recognition, even from himself, for becoming one of the top players in his league.







Even Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo with James calling him "the King."

It may not be saying much that fans booed James as people attending the Super Bowl chose to boo anyone who was not on the Chiefs or Eagles.

Fans booed Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott while he was receiving the NFL’s “Man of the Year” award.

