29 of the funniest memes about Super Bowl 2023

Super Bowl 57 is in the books following a dramatic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles and a headline-making half-time show by Rihanna and of course, the internet couldn't resist a barrage of memes about the evening.
On the night, it was the Chiefs and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes who took home the glory winning the contest by 38 points to 35 in a truly thrilling encounter to win their second Super Bowl in four years, all with Mahomes limping on an injured ankle.
As is often the case with the Super Bowl, it's rarely the game that has everyone talking as Rihanna stole the show with an iconic half-time performance at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
The 34-year-old singer from Barbados used the concert, which included some of her greatest hits such as Diamonds”, “Only Girl in the World” and “B**** Better Have My Money," to reveal to the world that she is pregnant with her second child.
Elsewhere, there was plenty to dissect from the numerous trailers and adverts and celebrities in the audience, such as Elon Musk who was sitting next to billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch.
Without further ado, here are the funniest memes, jokes and reactions to Super Bowl 57.
Patrick Mahomes knew what to do with his hands but Tom Brady didn't.
Rihanna's half-time show split opinions.
\u201cThe Squid Game halftime show is quite entertaining.\u201d— Albert Brooks (@Albert Brooks) 1676252050
\u201cDope shirt but why they got a pot on the front row of the endzone\u201d— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@Wu-Tang is for the Children) 1676261581
\u201cPresident Trump has spoken:\n\n"Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl History."\u201d— Citizen Free Press (@Citizen Free Press) 1676254273
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni got the meme treatment for crying during the national anthem.
\u201cOrdered three dozen wings and they only threw in one side of blue cheese\u201d— Mina Kimes (@Mina Kimes) 1676245484
\u201cRihanna: come here rude boy boy can you get it up, come here rude boy boy is you big enough \n\nMe:\u201d— \ud83d\udcab (@\ud83d\udcab) 1676246833
\u201cNick Sirianni reading the script in the locker room before the game\u201d— Philly Nation (@Philly Nation) 1676270679
People couldn't get enough of Adele's antics in the stands.
\u201cadele at the super bowl just for rihanna she\u2019s so real\u201d— persian roman roy (@persian roman roy) 1676247275
\u201cadele in the super bowl only for rihanna is giving me watching a three hours movie about gucci only for gaga\u201d— asif \u3004 (@asif \u3004) 1676248695
\u201cwhy is adele at the audience always meme material\ud83d\ude2d\u201d— allure (new acc) (@allure (new acc)) 1676247241
Musk and Murdoch side-by-side turned heads.
\u201cRupert Murdoch and Elon musk because of course\u201d— Molly Jong-Fast (@Molly Jong-Fast) 1676255374
\u201cElon Musk sitting next to Rupert Murdoch at the Super Bowl. Rightwing billionaire media moguls gotta stick together, I guess. But remember that image next time you hear Musk pretending to be anti-elitist or anti-Establishment or anti the media, or some kind of populist. Lol.\u201d— Mehdi Hasan (@Mehdi Hasan) 1676253717
People really wanted to see Tom Holland perform 'Umbrella' with Rihanna.
\u201cMe if Tom Holland doesn\u2019t join Rihanna for \u201cUmbrella\u201d\u201d— Kelly Price (@Kelly Price) 1676244736
\u201cIf Rhianna doesn\u2019t bring out Tom Holland for Umbrella\u2026 \u201d— Miguel Lozada (@Miguel Lozada) 1676252344
Kanye West had to make do and watch Rihanna sing his own songs.
\u201cKanye watching Rihanna sing All of the Lights at the Super Bowl\u201d— Josiah Johnson (@Josiah Johnson) 1676252238
\u201cKanye trying to Rihanna\u2019s Super Bowl Halftime Show\u201d— Blake Garman (@Blake Garman) 1676252325
\u201cif kanye wasn\u2019t himself we could\u2019ve gotten all of the lights or four five seconds at the superbowl\u2026 life is not fair\u201d— zoe \u2766 (@zoe \u2766) 1676169698
Rihanna's stage did look like a level from Super Smash Bros.
There was also a trailer for the Ezra Miller Flash movie starring Michael Keaton as Batman, again, which got people talking for all the right and the wrong reasons.
\u201cIts like he never left.\u201d— Mike Stuchbery \ud83d\udc80\ud83c\udf77 (@Mike Stuchbery \ud83d\udc80\ud83c\udf77) 1676267355
\u201cEzra Miller seeing everyone forget what he did cuz the Flash movie trailer 1looks good\u201d— Brixks \ud83e\udd8c\ud83c\udff4\u200d\u2620\ufe0f (@Brixks \ud83e\udd8c\ud83c\udff4\u200d\u2620\ufe0f) 1676247343
What about all the UFOs?
\u201cSo Super Bowl today and several ufo sightings. And of course, it\u2019s in the Simpsons\u201d— Derek Greene (@Derek Greene) 1676226776
\u201cNice to see all the aliens from the UFOs we shot down got to take in a #SuperBowl \n\nhttps://t.co/KQQ7mcE3eO\u201d— Josh Evans (@Josh Evans) 1676252718
\u201cRelax. The UFOs are just here to check out the Super Bowl Halftime Show.\u201d— Jonny Loquasto (@Jonny Loquasto) 1676161305
In the end, Rihanna broke Twitter which feels fitting.
\u201cRihanna killed Twitter. Goodnight, godbless, the way it should end.\u201d— Benno (@Benno) 1676252676
\u201cTwitter going down after one of the best half times \u201d— -\ud83c\udd70\ufe0f!! (he/him) (@-\ud83c\udd70\ufe0f!! (he/him)) 1676253011
\u201cRihanna took down Twitter with these looks \u201d— DailySportsDosage (@DailySportsDosage) 1676252869
