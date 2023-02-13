29 of the funniest memes about Super Bowl 2023

Super Bowl 57 is in the books following a dramatic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles and a headline-making half-time show by Rihanna and of course, the internet couldn't resist a barrage of memes about the evening.

On the night, it was the Chiefs and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes who took home the glory winning the contest by 38 points to 35 in a truly thrilling encounter to win their second Super Bowl in four years, all with Mahomes limping on an injured ankle.

As is often the case with the Super Bowl, it's rarely the game that has everyone talking as Rihanna stole the show with an iconic half-time performance at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The 34-year-old singer from Barbados used the concert, which included some of her greatest hits such as Diamonds”, “Only Girl in the World” and “B**** Better Have My Money," to reveal to the world that she is pregnant with her second child.

Elsewhere, there was plenty to dissect from the numerous trailers and adverts and celebrities in the audience, such as Elon Musk who was sitting next to billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Without further ado, here are the funniest memes, jokes and reactions to Super Bowl 57.

Patrick Mahomes knew what to do with his hands but Tom Brady didn't.





Rihanna's half-time show split opinions.





Eagles coach Nick Sirianni got the meme treatment for crying during the national anthem.

















People couldn't get enough of Adele's antics in the stands.









Musk and Murdoch side-by-side turned heads.





People really wanted to see Tom Holland perform 'Umbrella' with Rihanna.









Kanye West had to make do and watch Rihanna sing his own songs.













Rihanna's stage did look like a level from Super Smash Bros.

There was also a trailer for the Ezra Miller Flash movie starring Michael Keaton as Batman, again, which got people talking for all the right and the wrong reasons.









What about all the UFOs?













In the end, Rihanna broke Twitter which feels fitting.

















