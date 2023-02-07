Leonardo DiCaprio's rumoured new romance has caused yet another social media storm – and you can only guess why.

DiCaprio's dating cut-off age has become Hollywood's running joke, with the 48-year-old appearing to only date women under the age of 25.

He's been linked to Blake Lively, Kate Moss, Nina Agdal, Bar Refaeli, and Gisele Bündchen — all of whom were 25 or under during their relationship. Just last year, he parted ways with his then-girlfriend Camila Morrone just two months after her 25th birthday celebrations.

Inevitably, his "said preferences" have birthed easy material for award show hosts with the likes of Amy Schumer and Ricky Gervais taking advantage of the ongoing coincidence.

During the 2022 Oscars, Schumer joked: "He's done so much for climate change, leaving a cleaner, greener planet behind for his girlfriends."

Meanwhile, Gervais took a swipe during the 2020 Golden Globes, saying: "Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere, and by the end, his date was too old for him."

Luckily, DiCaprio took it in good humour...

Well now, the Wolf of Wall Street star has seemingly been tied with 19-year-old Israeli model Eden Polani – and the jokes have written themselves.

One viral tweet highlighted that his new supposed date is so young that her high school education would have been interrupted by Covid, to which one person responded: "I reread this 4 times, it gets wilder every time."

Another reiterated the point by adding: "So, Leonardo DiCaprio is nearly 50 and dating somebody who went to prom on Zoom."

Meanwhile, a third calculated that she wasn't even born when his hit movie Titanic was released – which ironically turns 26 this year.

The roasts kept rolling in, with one Twitter user saying: "Somebody needs to stop Leonardo DiCaprio. It was funny 10 girlfriends ago."

Another added: "Why are women who date slightly younger men called things like 'cougar' but men who date women half their age are called things like 'Leonardo DiCaprio'?"

