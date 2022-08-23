Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has a girlfriend and everyone is saying the same thing about who she looks like.

The 47-year-old having a young girlfriend has come to be somewhat of a fact of life and recent developments are no different.

DiCaprio’s girlfriend is a 25-year-old American model and actress Camila Morrone who was seen on the beach in St-Tropez having fun with her mum.

Both women swam in the sea in bikinis and hung out with a group of their female friends, but DiCaprio himself wasn’t there.

Morrone’s mother, Lucila Solá, is one year DiCaprio’s senior, and commentators have remarked on how similar the mother and daughter look.

And it’s not the only thing they have in common – both have been known to date big names in the film industry.

From 2008 until 2018, Solá, 46, dated the American actor Al Pacino, 82, famous for his roles in Scarface and The Godfather.

DiCaprio and Morrone are rumoured to have been dating since 2017 when Morrone was 19. The pair has been spotted taking numerous holidays and trips over the years but have remained very private about their relationship together.

Last month, the couple were in the same location on a Malibu beach celebrating the 4th of July, while in April, the pair jetted off to Mexico for a couple’s getaway.

