Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend Nina Agdal shared a cryptic message about getting a text from a mystery man ... after news broke that the actor is newly single.



“When he texts you,” she captioned a video of herself on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

She was riding in a car with her dog on her lap when a text message alert went off in the background.

Agdal, who hasn’t revealed the identity of the man behind the text, also shared a bunch of snaps from her fabulous vacation with friends in Mykonos, Greece, on her Instagram.

“We ate, we drank, we danced, we laughed, we lived,” she captioned the carousel of photos.

While DiCaprio is Agdal’s most famous ex, it’s quite possible that the text came from Logan Paul, with whom the model has sparked dating rumours with.

Paul, 27, has been spending time with Agdal, 30, and was even spotted eating a meal with her and some friends with a beautiful ocean view as the backdrop in her Instagram slideshow.

Agdal and Paul were first spotted cozying up and showing PDA at London eatery Novikov in June of this year.

A month later, they had an intimate dinner at Hudson Yards hotspot Peak Restaurant at The Edge in New York City.

Agdal dated DiCaprio, who is now 47, from 2016 to 2017.

“They split up early this week, and they remain friends,” a friend close to the former couple told Page Six at the time and added that the relationship “ran its course.”

Agdal was 25 years old at the time, which stirred more fan speculation that the Titanic actor only dates people 25 and younger.

The age preference talk seems to hold weight as news recently that DiCaprio ended things with Camila Morrone after dating for four years,

She turned 25 two months ago.

According toPage Six, DiCaprio was reportedly seen partying with a group of models at The Ned NoMad, a private New York City club, since the breakup.

