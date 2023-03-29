Lewis Capaldi demands action after Netflix trolls him with Liz Truss photos

Netflix’s got jokes.

The streaming service trolled musician Lewis Capaldi by using former prime minister Liz Truss’ face on a billboard to promote his new documentary How I’m Feeling Now.

Last year, people online deduced that Capaldi, 26, bares a striking resemblance to a younger Truss after footage of the young politician went viral.

Capaldi questioned, “why do I look like so many female politicians” which has now become a massive joke and meme amongst Capaldi’s fans.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

So, of course, Netflix had to jump in on the inside joke by using it on a billboard.

On a massive electronic billboard in the UK, the poster for How I’m Feeling Now featured a photo of the young Truss, dressed in a suit.

“Lewis Capaldi, How I’m Feeling Now, April 5, only on Netflix,” the poster reads.

On Twitter, Capaldi attached two photos of the electronic billboard and wrote, “FFS whoever is in charge of the billboards at Netflix needs firing.”

Netflix UK and Ireland responded, “I had a good run.”

The tweet was viewed by 4.6 million people, and many of them found the “mix-up” quite funny.





The billboard doesn’t just exist in one location too, people shared their views of it from different locations.

How I’m Feeling Now is an “intimate, all-access documentary” that takes viewers through Capaldi’s journey from a viral teenager to a Grammy-nominated musician.

Capaldi announced his new documentary by making a TikTok video where he dressed up as several notable characters from popular shows like Bridgerton, Wednesday, Squid Game, and more.

It’s available for viewing beginning April 5th.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



