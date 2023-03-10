Lewis Capaldi announces Netflix documentary in most creative way

Lewis Capaldi has just announced a Netflix documentary about him is on its way, and delivered the news in the most Lewis Capaldi way possible.

Dressing up as characters from famous shows including Orange is the New Black, Money Heist, and Wednesday (complete with dress), he revealed 'How I'm Feeling Now' would be added toe the streaming platform's roster on 5 April.

“The film captures Capaldi’s defining year, struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality, and all he’s ever known, with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet", the synopsis reads.

