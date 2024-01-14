Liam Gallagher has brutal reaction to brother Noel collaborating with Damon Albarn

Liam Gallagher has had a very Liam Gallagher response to resurfaced footage of his brother Noel playing a Gorillaz song live with their former rival, Blur frontman, Damon Albarn.

If you are a reader of a certain age you might remember a time in the mid-90s when Blur and Oasis were the two biggest music acts in the UK and stood at the summit of Britpop and didn't always see eye to eye.

The most infamous time the two bands were at loggerheads was in the Spring of 1995 when the two released singles in the same week in the hope of achieving chart supremacy, with Blur ultimately triumphing.

It would seem that there is still some bad blood between the two acts, at least in Liam's head. The Oasis singer has branded his older brother Noel and Albarn "a bunch of c**ts" after seeing footage of the two performing Albarn's song 'Dare' from his other band, Gorillaz.

His anger aside, someone should have told Liam that this footage was actually from nine years ago.

It was captured in December 2015 at the 60th birthday party of former Clash bassist Paul Simonon, was was also part of the performance. Simonon and Albarn were part of another Albarn project: The Good, The Bad and The Queen from 2005 until 2008.

With all this in mind, it doesn't look like the long-awaited Oasis reunion will be happening anytime soon if this is the sort of stuff Liam is saying about his sibling.

Liam is due to release a new album with John Squire of The Stone Roses this year.

