Former Oasis member Liam Gallagher claimed he could do a three-hour Glastonbury set where he just slagged off his brother Noel the whole time.

Last night, Glastonbury Festival came to a close with headliner Kendrick Lamar closing up proceedings.

It was the first time the festival has been able to take place since 2019 and revellers enjoyed music from artists like Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Responding to a comment made on Twitter, Liam Gallagher said he could do a set in which he slated his older brother Noel.

The brothers and former bandmates in rock band Oasis have famously been feuding since 2009 after an alleged backstage altercation and have been estranged ever since.

One person on Twitter joked: “[Glastonbury] should be headlined by Liam Gallagher but not playing music just him slagging off Noel for an hour.”

In response, Liam wrote: “Let’s do it I can do a 3 hour set Cmon you know.”

In the replies, one Liam fan wrote: “I'd want front row for this.”

Another said: “make it all day.”

Someone else asked: “How long do you think Noel’s set would be if he did one on you?”

It seems any hope that fans had of an Oasis reunion may have to go on hold for a while longer yet.

