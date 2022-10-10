Lil Nas X has responded after being criticised by Andrew Tate, joking that he’s ‘never going to let him smash’.

It comes after controversial influencer Tate slammed Lil Nas X during an interview with Piers Morgan on this TalkTV show, Piers Morgan Uncensored.

The former kickboxer called the singer and rapper one of the ‘insanities in the world’ in the explosive interview.

Referencing the music video for the song ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’, Tate said: “You have Lil Nas X twerking on the devil in music videos which our children are digesting.”

He added: “You have drill artists rapping about stabbing people to death in the middle of a knife crime epidemic. You have all these insanities in the world… but I’m not the devil. There are certainly worse people than me.”

Lil Nas X has now responded, writing: “andrew tate please stop mentioning me! i am never gonna let u smash loser!”

Lil Nas X first came to prominence with the success of his single ‘Old Town Road’ in 2019. He’s since released songs like ‘Industry Baby’, ‘That’s What I want’, ‘Montero’ and ‘Star Walkin’’.

Meanwhile, Tate’s recent interview continues to make headlines after Morgan confronted him on his “scandalous views” about women.

Tate has previously stated that he finds women between the ages of 18 and 19 more attractive than women over 25 and that women are the property of their husbands.

The influencer was banned from TikTok, Meta, and YouTube earlier this year after they stated he was sharing “hateful” ideas about women and masculinity in viral clips.

