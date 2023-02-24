If you needed a recommendation for a fast food restaurant, the last person to ask would be Lil Wayne.

To promote his new song 'Kant Nobody' featuring the late DMX, Lil Wayne appeared on The Zane Lowe Showon Apple Music. While speaking about the early stages of his career, Wayne mentioned his movie to Miami and how that changed his eating habits.

Wayne elected to hire a private chef, a decision his mother greatly appreciated.

He told Lowe: "When I was 19, I moved to Miami. My mom is a chef and she was very happy for the move because New Orleans is crazy. One thing she really wanted me to do was get a personal chef."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

20 years later, the Grammy-winning rapper has no idea what one of the most iconic fast food brands smells like.

"So, from the age of 19 to now, I've always had a personal chef," Wayne said. "I don't know what McDonald's smell like. I haven't eaten any fast food in forever."

Lil Wayne is not a fan of McDonald's Greg Doherty/Getty Images for 2K

Wayne might make responsible nutritional decisions in the kitchen, but that doesn't translate to a fitness routine.

Although Wayne is an avid skateboarder, don't expect to see him at a gym soon.

Wayne explained: "People always say to me, 'What's your workout? What do you do when you get in the gym?' I be like, 'Only gyms I know is Jim Jones.'"

"I can't lift a weight, bro. I don't do no workout or nothing like that."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.