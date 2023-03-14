This is the touching moment Lindsay Lohan realised she wanted to be a mother

Lindsay Lohan is starting a family.

The 36-year-old actor announced on Tuesday she is expecting her first child with her husband Bader Shammas.

“We are blessed and excited!” Lohan wrote in an Instagram post showing a onesie with the words “coming soon” written on it.

Lohan has expressed her love of children before in the media.

In a 2018 interview with the Mail on Sunday, Lohan said she wanted to adopt a child after spending time with Syrian refugees in Turkey.

“It made me realise how much I love kids,” Lohan said at the time.

Although she was only 32 at the time, Lohan seemed to know then that she wanted a family in the future.

“I would love to have two or maybe four kids but I have no plans to start my own family yet,” she told the Mail on Sunday.

Now, the Mean Girls actor is starting her journey to parenthood, alongside Shammas who she married in 2022 after three years of dating.

Since the late 2010s, Lohan has led a more private life after experiencing turbulent years enveloped by paparazzi and tabloids.

From 2019 until 2022, Lohan took a step back from movie acting and made a comeback with Netflix’s Falling For Christmas. She recently started a podcast called The Lohdown where she talks about “the things, people, places, and ideas that she loves.”

After announcing her pregnancy on social media celebrities and public figures extended their congratulations to Lohan on social media including her former Mean Girls co-star Amanda Seyfried.

