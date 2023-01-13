Five adorable photos of Lisa Marie Presley with Elvis

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died on Thursday, 12 January at 54 years old following cardiac arrest.

News of Presley’s death shocked the world as her last public appearance was at the Golden Globe Awards, just two days prior to her death.

Celebrities sent their condolences to the Presley family, including her mother, Priscilla Presley, and her three living children.

Throughout her life, Presley grew up in the shadow of her father, known as the King of Rock and Roll. Following in her father's footsteps, she too became a musician releasing three albums over the course of her life.

Born at the height of Elvis’ fame in 1968, Presley was subject to media attention and paparazzi growing up.

From the time she was born, until her father's death in 1977, photos of Presley and Elvis have become well-known and beloved pictures.

Perhaps most iconically, Presley was photographed several days after her birth in the arms of her mother and father.

From the time she was born until her father's death, the Presleys invited photographers to photograph a young Lisa Marie alongside her parents at home.

Photos of the King of Rock and Roll adoring his young daughter stole the hearts of people around the world.

Although Presley only knew her father for the first nine years of her life, she remembers him fondly.

In the 2005 memoir Elvis- By the Presleys, which Presley wrote alongside her mother and other family members, Presley described growing up at Graceland.

"One time in the middle of the night I’m awoken by this incredibly loud noise coming from my father’s bedroom, which was right next to mine,” she wrote. “I get out of bed and see the guys buzz-sawing down his door so they can move in a grand piano. He felt like playing piano and singing gospel songs.”

